321 Covid-19 Active Cases in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba. – At the close of yesterday, May 15, 981 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 3,365 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, two thousand 460 samples were studied, resulting in 22 positive samples. The country accumulates 79 thousand 834 samples made and a thousand 862 positive (2.33%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 22 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure one thousand 862 in the country.

The 22 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them, 20 (90.9%) confirmed case contacts and of 2 (9.09%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 22 diagnosed cases, 12 (54.5%) were female and 10 (45.4%) male. By age groups the most affected were: under 60 with 13 (59.0%) 60 and over 9 (40.9%). 81.8% of the 22 positive cases were asymptomatic.

The places of residence of the 74 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Havana: 2 cases (La Habana Vieja and Cerro with 1 each).

Matanzas: 19 cases (9 from Matanzas municipality, 5 from Limonar municipality, 4 from Cardenas municipality; 1 of Jaguey Grande municipality.

Camaguey: 1 case (Florida municipality).

Details of the 22 confirmed cases

Havana: 2 cases

34-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 80, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas: 19 cases

47-year-old Cuban citizen, a resident of Jaguey Grande municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 38, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 26, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 36, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 23 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 87, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 7 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 69, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 69, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 8 contacts are kept under surveillance.

23-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 62, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 64, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 48, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

68-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 26, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

74-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 23 years, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Camaguey 1 case

68-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Florida municipality, Camaguey province. The source of infection is being investigated. 22 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 862 patients diagnosed with the disease, 321 confirmed are hospitalized, and of them 314 (97.8%) have a stable clinical evolution. 79 deaths (none in the day), two evacuees and 460 recovered patients (78.4%) (35 highs yesterday). Two patients in a critical condition and five patients in a serious condition are reported.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

Cuban citizen, 70, comes from Playa municipality. A history of senile dementia. In the Intermediate Care room she developed clinical worsening and moved for Intensive Care Therapy. She is afebrile, with mechanical ventilation, light respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 85, of Villa Clara. Background of peripheral venous insufficiency of both lower members and cholecystectomy. He is afebrile, without bleeding, moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically Unstable. Electrocardiogram unchanged. Rx chest. Bilateral alveolar interstitial infiltration without improvement over previous study. He is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

58-year-old Cuban citizen. He comes from Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. Personal pathological history of high blood pressure, bronchial asthma and right lung apex cyst. He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen Normal blood gas. Rx chest. Inflammatory injuries in left base and bottom 2/3 of right hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 85. From Centro Habana municipality. With a history of prostate cancer with pulmonary metastasis. Being admitted with coughing, he started with polypnea and moved to Intensive Therapy. He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Normal blood gas. Rx chest. Inflammatory lesions in both lung fields predominantly in left hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 68. She comes from Arroyo Naranjo municipality. With a history of hemolytic anemia. She is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest. Inflammatory lesions spread in both lung fields to left predominance. She is reported in a serious condition.

55-year-old Cuban citizen. Personal pathological background: arterial hypertension. During her stay at the isolation center she was twice valued by Psychiatry due to excitation, last night she does a referred seizure event, where she receive medicines and is transferred to the Intensive Therapy room for presenting a prolonged post-stroke status. She is received disoriented, hallucinating and in a lethargy, with excitation pictures requiring medication and prone to high blood pressure. She has an obvious clinical improvement, she is conscious, oriented, afebrile, without respiratory symptoms, ventilating spontaneously. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 48, from Holguin municipality. He began with discomfort in the precordial region to changes in position and fever related to Interferon. He was valued in the Cardiology service and a pericardial rub is detected, with prolongation of Q-T and pericardial effusion of light to moderate, it is interpreted as a pericarditis of viral etiology, he was moved for Intensive Care Therapy. He is conscious, without precordial discomfort, afebrile, not respiratory symptoms, spontaneously ventilating without supplemental oxygen. Hemodynamically stable. To auscultation bitonal pericardial rubbing in tricuspid focus. Echocardiogram: Very discreet pericardial spill on anterior wall. Rx from thorax negative. Normal electrocardiogram. He is reported in a serious condition.

Until May 15, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with the incorporation of the Kingdom of Lesotho, 4 million 405 thousand 680 confirmed cases (+96 thousand 871) and 302 thousand 115 deaths (+ 5 thousand 435) with a lethality of 6.86% (-0.02).

In the Americas region, 1 million 943,455 confirmed cases (+53,604) are reported, 44.11% of total reported cases worldwide, with 117 thousand 069 killed (+ 3 thousand 242) for a lethality of 6.02%.