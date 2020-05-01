USA must protect diplomats, urges Cuban ambassador to the UN

United Nations, United Nations.- After the attack against the Cuban embassy in Washington, the island’s alternate permanent representative to the UN, Ana Silvia Rodríguez, stressed today that it is the responsibility of the United States to protect accredited diplomats.

Through her official Twitter account, the ambassador denounced the recent attack against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters, in which no fatalities were reported.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned this armed aggression against his country embassy in Washington and stressed that the States must protect accredited diplomatic missions in their countries.

Likewise, he indicated through his Twitter account that Havana is waiting for the investigation of the attack with a firearm against that diplomatic legation.

The Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, also referred in that digital platform to the event that occurred in the early hours of this April 30, when the island’s embassy in the United States was the object of an armed aggression by an unidentified individual.

Rodríguez pointed out that the staff of the diplomatic mission was not harmed and is safe, and that the investigation into the events is ongoing.

According to a note from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, a person whose identity is unknown to the Government of Havana shot a firearm at the island’s embassy building in the United States. Although no one was injured, there were material damages.

Cuba is now awaiting the investigation of this armed attack against his legation, to know the identity and motivations of the author of the aggression, as well as the circumstances surrounding the act.