President Diaz-Canel establishes priorities for employment in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel established the priorities for employment on Saturday, during a meeting at the Labor and Social Security Ministry, also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency of the Republic, Diaz-Canel called to generate new jobs, remove obstacles to labor policy and improve working conditions.

The source added that the president urged to increase the use of protective means, and more attention to self-employment and computerization.

Earlier, the Cuban president urged to link recent graduates with the solution of problems. The recent graduates have to be linked to the processes of the institution, participate in training courses and master’s degrees, and be linked to the solution of problems, allowing them to participate in the decision-making process, he noted.

Such link contributes to development, he added.