Vaccine Tests against Covid-19 Begin

Vaccine tests against Covid-19 begins
GENEVA, Switzerland.- The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, announced that the first test of a Coronavirus vaccine finally began.

Adhanom said in a statement released by Twitter that the first trial of the vaccine began just 60 days after they shared the genetic sequence, and he praised researchers around the world, united to systematically evaluate treatment.

The international study is called the Solidarity Trial, and according to WHO, many countries confirmed they will join the project, including Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.

The Director of the World Health Organization also pointed out that this agency urges nations to implement a comprehensive approach, with the aim of slowing the transmission of Covid-19 and flattening the infection curve.

