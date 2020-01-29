Lula thanks International Human Rights Prize



BRAZILIA, Brazil.- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thanked the award he recently received from the International Human Rights Foundation.

In a video posted on social media, the founder of the Workers’ Party stated he thanked the Nicolas Salmeron Award, and said the distinction was not only his own, but of all the people fighting for the defense of human rights, freedom, democracy and against injustice.

The non-governmental institution argues it granted such a stimulus for the dignity and respectful, peaceful and democratic character with which Lula faced the judicial and political persecution he was subjected to and that culminated in his political imprisonment.

With this recognition, the International Human Rights Foundation recognizes the legacy of the former worker leader in the fight against hunger and poverty.