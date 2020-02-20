All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Lula Rejects New Accusations over Alleged Acts of Corruption

By on International News
Lula da Silva rejected accusations of corruption.

BRAZILIA, Brazil.- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flatly rejected accusations of alleged tips received in exchange for issuing a precautionary measure benefiting companies in the automotive sector in 2009.

At the hearing, the founder of the Workers’ Party stated he was tired of so many lies, frivolity and insinuations, and called for them to stop linking him to whatever corruption case existed.

The former worker leader denied being favored by automotive companies, nor did he extend tax benefits to companies in the north, northeast and mid-west regions of the country for five years.

So far no evidence has been found to convict the former President, which is why the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office has only merely made an accusation for passive corruption.

