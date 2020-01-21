Dimitri Medvedev appointed Vice-President of Russian Security Council



MOSCOW, Russia.- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Medvedev as Vice-President of the Security Council, following the resignation of the government in support of the President and constitutional changes.

Meanwhile, the Lower House of the Federal Assembly approved Mikhail Mishustin’s candidacy for the position of President of the Russian government, proposed by Putin.

Mishustin, 53, who participated in the early stages of the creation of the Russian Tax Service’s computer system, carried out initiatives aimed at promoting and popularizing new information technologies in the Slavic nation.

That body is recognized as one of the most advanced in the world thanks to him, whose candidacy had the votes of more than 300 members in favor, 41 abstentions and none against.