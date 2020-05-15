Cuba signs deal with UN financial agency

Rome, Italy.-The Cuban permanent representative to international organizations headquartered in this capital, Jose Carlos Rodriguez , signed this Friday a financing deal with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The Cooperative Agroforestry Development Project (PRODECAFE) between Cuba and the UN agency aims to contribute to the sustainable development of Cuba’s agroforestry sector, to strengthen food security and improve the living conditions of rural families.

A press release from Cuba’s embassy in Italy indicates that the project’s target group is made up of around 17,000 producers, their families and the staff (men, women, youth and adults), with nearly 300 agroforestry units comprising cooperatives of Credit and Services, of Agricultural Production and Basic Units of Cooperative Production.

All of them specialized in the production of coffee and cocoa, whose best productions are in the eastern provinces of Granma, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.

The press release indicates that food security and nutrition are declared as ‘key goals of national security and a key element of the country’s economic and social policy.’

The total estimated cost of the project between Cuba and IFAD, for a period of six years from 2020 (with contingencies included) amounts to 63.65 million dollars.