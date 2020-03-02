All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Chile’s Capital Dawns with Barricades and Protests

Chile dawns with protests over social demands.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile.- With barricades and protests at several points Santiago de Chile dawned, in the so-called Super Monday, in which the country returns to its usual activity after holidays.

In different parts of the city’s periphery, members of the Ukamau Community Movement demonstrated against the lack of solutions by the government to social demands on issues such as health and housing.

Also, members of the No More Tag Movement, which rejects the very high costs of motorway fares, also held a demonstration aboard their vehicles, to demand that the government comply with the agreements fixed last December.

Last night, President Sebastian Pinera engaged in an interview to talk about this issue, and he said, if he felt it necessary to re-establish the state of emergency in the country, he will do so anyway.

 

