British Newspaper Highlights Solidarity of Cuba

British newspaper highlights solidarity of Cuba

LONDON. UK.- British newspaper The Independent called as a true sign of global solidarity, Cuba’s gesture of welcoming a UK cruise with several cases of Covid-19 on board.

According to the newspaper, the Cuban government acted altruistically in response to the request made by its British counterpart, after several countries, including the United States, refused to allow the ship to enter carrying more than a thousand people.

The Independent remarked this is not the first time Cuba has supported the world in the face of an emergency, and recalled the praise received by Cuban doctors who fought the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, or its strong response to the Haiti earthquake.

The day before, UK Chancellor Dominic Raab thanked Cuba’s gesture of allowing the cruise to dock, and to assist in the repatriation of its crew members.

