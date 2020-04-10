New measures will regulate trade in Cuba to control Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Diaz, reported the implementation of new measures to contribute to the efforts fighting Covid-19.

During the Mesa Redonda radio-television program the eve, Diaz stated that the new provisions add to those taken to guarantee the distribution of basic products, while facilitating their acquisition by the population to promote the necessary social isolation.

The reconditioning of store chains to de-concentrate the distribution and sale of food and hygiene items, and the prohibition on the sale of others considered non-essential are some of these measures.

Likewise, codes for the sale of these vital products will be incorporated into all cash registers, which has been a demand by the population, to help speed up purchases and comply with isolation measures.

Product modules will also be created to streamline their distribution, and mobile sales will be organized, with the support of the National Revolutionary Police, the Ministry of Transport and other organizations.

Said modules will go to work centers that provide essential services, such as hospitals, she said.

Moreover, the use of e-commerce modalities is being encouraged, which is why the so-called virtual stores have increased their range of essential products.

These measures are added to those already implemented to regulate the hours of gastronomy commerce places, both state and private ones, which can only sell take-away products, in order to avoid unnecessary crowds.