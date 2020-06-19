Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra ratified on Thursday Cuba’s commitment to the region at the preparatory meeting for the 25th Regular Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

‘Only unity and joint cooperation will allow us to face the current challenges,’ tweeted the diplomat, specifying that in the virtual meeting, on Friday, the island will reaffirm its willingness to cooperation.

Sierra highlighted the role of the ACS as a regional and international benchmark for collaboration among peoples and governments, which is reinforced in the current fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Association has shown that together we can manage to face any threat, said the deputy minister, who recognized on Twitter Barbados’ role as leading the body’s Council of Ministers.

Current challenges demonstrate the importance of the ACS as a body of consultation, agreement and cooperation to advance the unity and integration of the Greater Caribbean, he added in another message.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry informed that it will participate on Friday, June 19 in the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ACS, which will allow to exchange on actions in the field of tourism, trade, transport, prevention and mitigation of natural disasters.