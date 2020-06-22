The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Sunday repeated the call to comply with the measures to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in order to maintain the favorable indicators the country has achieved in fighting the pandemic.

At a press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, reported that in the last 24 hours, only three coronavirus cases were detected, the lowest figure since March, and only 151 cases in the national territory, the lowest figure in the last weeks.

The specialist stressed that all this has been achieved despite the difficulties to control the disease, as shown by the international situation, since cases are increasing rapidly in the world and now exceeds 8.6 million.

In order to maintain the favorable situation achieved so far in Cuba, it is necessary to maintain responsible compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures, he stressed.

Dr. Duran pointed out that in general, the Cuban population has become aware of the issue and a high-risk perception.

Anyway, the doctor explained that not only people’s behavior influences the development of the pandemic throughout the country, because there are territories such Havana that still have a complex epidemiological situation.

This situation is due to factors such as the number of foreign tourists the country received before the borders were closed, or people’s mobility, Dr. Duran said.