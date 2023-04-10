Havana, Cuba.- The Channel Europe for Cuba today paid tribute to the two workers who died as a result of an accident on Friday at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, located in Matanzas, in the western part of the island. In its Sunday broadcast through the YouTube audiovisual network, the platform conveyed its condolences […]

In its Sunday broadcast through the YouTube audiovisual network, the platform conveyed its condolences to the Government and the people of Cuba, as well as to the personnel of the facility.

The channel’s presenters, José Antonio Toledo and Patricia Pérez, recalled that on Friday afternoon a dividing wall inside the plant’s chimney collapsed while cleaning and maintenance work was being carried out. The accident buried four workers, two of them were rescued and their lives were not in danger.

“Once again, all the eyes and hearts of those of us who love the largest of the Antilles are directed towards Matanzas”, they pointed out in reference to the fire that devastated a part of the Supertanker Base in August of last year.

Europe for Cuba recognized the efforts made by hundreds of people, including firefighters, rescuers and health professionals, at the scene of the accident.