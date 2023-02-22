Havana, Cuba.- A team of specialists is helping a young Cuban Ernudis Echeverría, who suffered a serious accident in the United States and thanks to the contribution of the Bridges of Love project was able to return to the Caribbean nation. According to the Caribe TV channel, the young man is being treated at the […]

Havana, Cuba.- A team of specialists is helping a young Cuban Ernudis Echeverría, who suffered a serious accident in the United States and thanks to the contribution of the Bridges of Love project was able to return to the Caribbean nation.

According to the Caribe TV channel, the young man is being treated at the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital in the capital, where surgeons and specialists in internal medicine, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nutrition, and surgery are evaluating his condition.

Although the brain damage is severe, the first impression of the doctors is that rehabilitation could help his condition. The next few days will be crucial in his treatment.

According to the coordinator of Puentes de Amor, Carlos Lazo, the young man was living in Texas with his brothers, but “unfortunately he had a terrible accident that left him paralyzed and unconscious for months”.

“He had surgery but specialists in the USA considered there was nothing else they could do for the patient since the chances of recovering and surviving are slim,” the activist added on his official Facebook account.

Lazo said the young man’s mother, who lives in Cuba, as well as his brothers, contacted Puentes de Amor to help manage his repatriation, to see the possibility of him receiving medical attention on the island.