Mijaín López starts with a win on the road to his fifth Olympic gold

Paris, France.- The star of Greco-Roman wrestling, Cuban Mijaín López (130 kg), debuted with a 7-0 victory over South Korean Seungchan Lee in the round of 16, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In his next outing, the four-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion will face the current world champion, Iranian Amin Mirzazadeh, in the quarterfinals.

About to turn 42, Mijaín is looking for his fifth consecutive Olympic gold in the Parisian capital, an unprecedented feat in Olympic sport.

Mirzazadeh also debuted with a 3-1 victory over Adam Jacob of the United States.