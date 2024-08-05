Mijaín López starts the road to his fifth Olympic gold with victory

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban wrestling star Mijaín López (130 kg) debuted with a 7-0 victory over South Korea’s Seungchan Lee in the round of 16 at the Paris-2024 Olympic Games.

In his next outing, the four-time Olympic and five-time world champion will face the reigning world champion, Iranian Amin Mirzazadeh, in the quarterfinals.

About to turn 42 years old, Mijaín is looking for his fifth Olympic gold in a row in the Parisian capital, an unprecedented feat in Olympic sport.

Mirzazadeh also made his debut with a 3-1 victory over Adam Jacob of the United States.