Havana, Cuba.- Cuban professor and researcher Jose Luis Perello, in his usual analysis, dealt with the increase of tourism relations of this island with Belarus, this time through the Havanatur company.

Precisely, this Tuesday, the Cuban tour operator celebrated its 45th anniversary, when its executives expressed their satisfaction with the increase of actions in favor of the recovery of the travel industry in this country.

In his Facebook account, Perello said that Havanatur recently held a fruitful meeting with the most important state-owned tour operator in Belarus, Centrkurort, and a group of representatives of companies from that Slavic country.

He added that the Cuban ambassador to Belarus, Santiago Perez Benitez, and a team from the Cuban tour operator in Moscow, Russia, took part in the meeting.

Ambassador Perez Benitez gave a speech at the business event Leader of the Year in Minsk, where he highlighted the real potential for the development of corporate tourism of large Belarussian groups to Cuba.

Up to the end of November this year, 6,981 Belarussians had arrived in Cuba.

With a population of 9,498,237 inhabitants, Belarus ranks 53rd out of 189 countries in the United Nations (UN) Human Development Index and is in the group of countries with high development, concluded Professor Perelló.