Kiev, Ukraine.-Members of the Association of Tour Operators of Ukraine participated in a videoconference organized by the Ministry of Tourism of Cuba with the aim of promoting the Caribbean nation’s attractions, diplomatic sources reported on Friday.

Companies representing that market, such as Cubanacan, Cubatur, Ecotur, Gaviota, Gran Caribe, Havanatur, Islazul and the San Cristobal Agency, took part on the Cuban side.

The opportunity provided to update the hotel renovation, maintenance and restructuring processes carried out in Cuba’s tourist facilities during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information was provided on the opening of new destinations in Cayo Cruz, belonging to the Jardines del Rey archipelago, in northern Camagüey province (central-east Cuba); and the Ramon de Antilla peninsula, one of the most attractive spots in northeastern Holguin province.

The Ukrainian businessmen were also informed about the existence of a portfolio of excursions, the development of nature tourism and leisure programs for people with disabilities.

Cuba’s Tourism adviser in Russia Juan Carlos Escalona and the island’s Ambassador to Ukraine Natacha Diaz, who extended an invitation to the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, to be held on May 3-7 in the seaside resort of Varadero, attended the exchange.