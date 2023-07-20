Havana, Cuba- The second game of the NPB All-Star Series will be played this Thursday in Hiroshima, with the presence of two Cuban players. In the first game, held on Wednesday in Nagoya, Cuban Ariel Martinez connected a single in two innings in the 8×1 victory of the Pacific League over the Central League. The […]

The Cuban catcher, a first-time participant in the event, left his starting average at 500 after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

For the Central League, Cuban Raidel Martinez also allowed a hit with no runs in one inning of relief to leave his starting ERA at 0.00.

Starter Roki Sasaki earned the victory after conceding a scoreless single in a full inning of work.

Outfielder Yuki Yanagita was named the game’s most valuable player after connecting a home run and a single in three innings and driving in two runs for the Pacific League.