Havana, Cuba.- Cubans Sulian Matienzo and Laura Suarez were crowned champions of the Spanish Volleyball League 2023, as their team Hidramar Gran Canaria triumphed.

With a notable contribution from the Cubans, the Canary Islands club overcame in the fourth match of the final the defending champion Tenerife La Laguna in five sets.

Matienzo was named the most valuable player of the fourth and decisive match, scoring 19 points at key moments.

Suarez, meanwhile, scored 14 points.

Sulian was a mainstay throughout the season for the new starters, while Laura was among the most outstanding middle blockers and finished second in attack percentage.

Cuban national team player Gretell Moreno was one win away from winning the Czech league, as the Kralovo Brno club defeated Volejbal Brno (3-1) in the third match.

The Cuban setter contributed seven points in the match, five in attacks and two in blocking.

Meanwhile, in Italy, a Cuban is looking for the title, Marlon Yant, with Lube Civitanova, which was beaten by Trentino in 4 sets, in the beginning of the final play off of the Italian Super League.

Yant scored 14 points in the match, all in attacking actions.

The second match is scheduled for this Thursday.