Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez today congratulated Paralympic multi-champion Omara Durand, after winning her second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and seventh in her lifetime.

Ten years undefeated! As has been said about this September 2 heroic deed, only Omara Durand can compete against Omara Durand. Hugs on your seventh gold medal, Campeona. #Cuba proudly reveres you,’ the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The Antillean won the final of the 100 meters, class T12, with a time of 11.49, her best time of the day in the Olympic Stadium, in a category for visually disabled runners.

The Caribbean runner was followed by Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk, runner-up, with a time of 12.03 seconds, China’s Liang Yanfen, third (12.51), and Dominican Darlenys de la Cruz, fourth (12.53). With Durand’s victory, the Cuban delegation accumulates three gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the Japanese competition and climbed to 33rd place in the table of medals by countries, the same as South Africa.