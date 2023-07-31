Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated on Saturday the Leñadores, the baseball team from the eastern province of Las Tunas, for becoming the first finalists in the country’s championship. On his Twitter profile, the president noted that the “hard-hitting team with its debutant management reaches a final for the third time in six seasons”. […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated on Saturday the Leñadores, the baseball team from the eastern province of Las Tunas, for becoming the first finalists in the country’s championship.

On his Twitter profile, the president noted that the “hard-hitting team with its debutant management reaches a final for the third time in six seasons”.

“Baseball is passion that unites us! The axe is now waiting for Industriales? Santiago? Let the field speak,” said the president in the social network.

The Leñadores defeated today the Cocodrilos (Matanzas team), who finished fourth in the championship and finished without a podium for the second time in the last 12 years.

The game had ups and downs in the scoreboard until in the fourth inning, when the Tuneros scored two runs to definitively take control of the game, which ended 5-4.

On Monday, the other semifinal series will resume in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, where the host team will seek to even the duel that benefits Industriales by 3-2.