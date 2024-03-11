Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Sports Institute (INDER) of Cuba, Osvaldo Vento, is on a visit to Guadeloupe aimed at fostering ties of collaboration between the two countries, according to the Cuban sports newspaper Jit.

This Friday Vento, accompanied by the director of international relations of Inder, Gisleydi Sosa, and the national fencing commissioner, Alhjadis Bandera, held an exchange with the mayor of the Petit-Bourg municipality of the Caribbean country, David Nebor.

For their part, representatives of the Association of Friends of Cuba in Guadeloupe explained their work through the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples for more than 20 years, in defense of the fight against the US blockade of the largest of the Antilles.

At the end of the dialogues, the Guadeloupean directors made a donation of implements for fencing practice.

In previous days, the Cuban leader spoke with the director of the Sports Experience and Performance Resource Center, Chantal Cusset-Gaydy, and signed a cooperation agreement between INDER and that institution. He also visited the University of Guadeloupe.