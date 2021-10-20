Havana, Cuba.- Two Cuban baseball glories and former members of the national team, Pedro Chavez and Armando Capiro, are celebrating the designation of that sport as Cuba’s cultural heritage on Tuesday.

In statements made to Prensa Latina, Chavez described that decision as very important because it represents a worthy tribute to many baseball stars in more than 140 years of history.

The former first baseman and outfielder of the Industriales team noted that the distinction will be an incentive to work more and better in the minor categories in all provinces to demonstrate the quality that Cuban baseball still has, and recover the gains from the past, marked by triumphs in Central American and Pan-American games and in world competitions.

Supporting the rescue of sports facilities and their maintenance will help us to a large extent to achieve the expected results, said Chavez, who described conscious work as essential to resume the path of success in the international arena.

For his part, Capiro, one of Cuba’s best batters, highlighted the designation of baseball as a cultural heritage of the nation as a just endorsement of the work of the Cuban Revolution to bring sports to all corners of the country, and his impulse to the emergence of new stars, who with their example showed the quality of this sport in Cuba and abroad.

This news will transcend in the countries where baseball is practiced to give more strength to a sport that already reaches more than 100 nations in the world, the former fourth batter of the Cuban team and the first player to reach 100 home runs in the National Series, noted.