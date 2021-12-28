Havana, Cuba.- The World Voyager cruise ship docked at the Olimpia Medina pier, in the Cuban city of Cienfuegos, on Monday, with 84 German tourists, who will visit the town until Tuesday, the TTC website reported.

According to the Travel Trade Caribbean (TTC) specialized tourism webpage, on their first day in Cienfuegos, the cruise passengers will visit a cigar factory, and enjoy the attractions of Palacio de Valle and Club Cienfuegos.

In addition, they will stroll along the boulevard and the Santa Isabel corridor, and will meet with local artists at the provincial museum.

Excursions to Trinidad and Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs) are scheduled for Tuesday, specialists from the International Group of Tour Operators and Travel Agencies Havanatur, who will attend to the World Voyager’s passengers, said.

The ship arrived in Cuba on December 25 at the port of Santiago de Cuba, thus marking the resumption of tourist activity in the country for these kinds of vessels. Cuba is expected to receive 2,500,000 international visitors in 2022, the year when experts predict a gradual economic recovery and a 4-percent growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.