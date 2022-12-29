Hanoi, Vietnam.- Everything is quite advanced for Vietnam to operate in Cuba’s tourism sector some time in 2023, Ambassador Orlando Hernandez Guillen announced here on Tuesday. At first, Vietnamese companies will undertake the restoration of two hotels and will build one in Havana, the Cuban diplomat told Prensa Latina. While assessing 2022 in terms of […]

Hanoi, Vietnam.- Everything is quite advanced for Vietnam to operate in Cuba’s tourism sector some time in 2023, Ambassador Orlando Hernandez Guillen announced here on Tuesday.

At first, Vietnamese companies will undertake the restoration of two hotels and will build one in Havana, the Cuban diplomat told Prensa Latina.

While assessing 2022 in terms of bilateral economic-commercial relations, Hernandez Guillen said that even if the figures do not show a growth in trade, there are other important aspects that portend a new upturn in that regard

We have reasons to be optimistic that next year there will be a consolidation and development in the economic sphere, and that new sectors will allow fostering the presence of Vietnamese investments in Cuba, he stressed.

The diplomat confirmed that the first investment has already been made in the agricultural sector, for the construction of a cattle feed plant, and that a visit to Cuba by an top delegation from that sector with interests in food production and processing is in the offing.

At present, he added, a detergent factory is being completed and work is being done on the enlargement of the napkin and diapers factory, as well as on the photovoltaic generation plant, which is small but precedes larger ones that are being negotiated, both for the Mariel Special Development Zone and other places.