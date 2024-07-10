Share

Washington, Cuba.- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops urged Joe Biden’s administration to remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of countries sponsoring terrorism and begin the path of mutual understanding.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the president of the Justice and Peace Committee, Bishop Elías Zaidan, reiterated the historic position of the Conference which, together with the Holy See and the international community, has also demanded the lifting of the blockade that has weighed on the Island for more than 60 years.

He recalled that when in 2021 the Donald Trump administration designated Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism, they expressed their profound disagreement and stressed the “longstanding position in favor of strong bilateral cooperation for the good of the American and Cuban people.”

“For decades, in conjunction with the Holy See and most of the international community, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged collaboration and mutual benefit!” the text stressed.

“I urge you, Mr. Secretary, to withdraw the designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism and maximize our country’s commitment to the good of the Cuban people,” Bishop Zaidan concluded.

This pronouncement joins the broad claim of religious leaders, churches and faith-based organizations that see Cuba’s inclusion in the list of terrorist countries as a coercive measure contrary to the ethics of their religious confessions.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, founded in 1966, is a permanent body that brings together Catholic bishops here.

Days before the end of his term, in January 2021, Trump put Cuba back on the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which the Caribbean nation was removed in 2015 during the administration of Democrat Barack Obama.

Despite calls from inside and outside the U.S. to remove Cuba from that list, Biden continues to ignore the demand.

Paradoxically, over the years Cuba has been the victim of terrorism organized and financed by the United States against its people.