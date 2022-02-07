Damascus, Syria.- The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the blockade the United States has imposed against the island and considered that it is an act of economic terrorism and genocide.

We reiterate our energetic rejection and condemnation to the blockade that violates International Law and the most elementary human rights, the Foreign Ministry stated in a communique issued this Monday.

The note urged the international community to act immediately to put an end to this criminal and immoral policy imposed by Washington.

This US genocidal policy pretends to restrict the legitimate rights of the Cuban people to defend their sovereignty and stability without the US hegemony, the text stated.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its confidence that the Cuban people, which have been facing this illegal blockade for more than 60 years, will continue preserving their sovereignty and will frustrate the objectives of that siege.