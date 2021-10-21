Second PCC plenary session to be held in October

Havana city, Cuba.- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will hold its plenary session at Havana’s International Conference Center, from October 23 to 24, Granma daily reported.

According to the digital version of the newspaper, the plenary session will assess the implementation of the agreements resulting from the 8th PCC Congress, held in April, and other topics of national interest.

On Tuesday, that daily informed that the PCC’s balance process at its grassroots units will start in November to analyze the work of the party, its direct ties with the people and its role in the nation’s economic development.

Those debates, along with the renovation or ratification of mandates, will take place in municipal and district committees in November and December, and the provincial structures will take place from January to February, 2022.