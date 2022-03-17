Panama city, Panama.- The Panamanian government modified a previous regulation and established a new provision exempting certain Cuban citizens or crew members in transit from the need for a transit visa.

The new Decree Number 20 modifies articles one and two of the previous provision in force since March 8 of this year.

Thus, according to the new decree, Cuban citizens traveling to the Island are exempted from the requirement of obtaining visas for passengers or crew members in transit.

The exemption also includes citizens who have a valid residency or multiple visas, valid for no less than six months at the time of transit, duly granted by the United States and Canada.

It also includes citizens with valid residency or multiple visas issued by Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and any of the member states of the European Union.

All other passengers with Cuban passports who require a stopover in the Republic of Panama will be subject to the visa for passengers or crew members in transit, the new Decree specifies.

The previous provision, Number 19, in its Articles One and Two, demanded the requirement of a transit visa for all Cuban passengers or crew members in transit through Panama, with a validity of three months and only authorized the person to remain 24 hours in the international transit area of the air terminal, in order to continue their trip to another destination.