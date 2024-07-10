Share

Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of 44 civil society organizations from several Latin American and Caribbean countries expressed their support for Cuba in the face of the intensification of the hostile policy of the United States.

Through a declaration issued prior to the Fifth Meeting of the Regional Conference on Population and Development of Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, on the 3rd and 4th of this month, the participants demanded the lifting of the blockade against Cuba.

According to the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU), the document also demands the exclusion of this Antillean nation from the State Department’s unilateral and illegal list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

It also recognizes and thanks Cuban medical cooperation and rejects the politically motivated infamy of considering the actions of these specialists in favor of health in many of the countries of the region as human trafficking.

The signatories come from Colombia, Peru, Brazil, El Salvador, Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Chile, Uruguay, Mexico and Ecuador.

According to the source, solidarity with Cuba was present in the applause and expressions of support that followed the speeches of the representative of the Cuban civil society, the president of the ACNU, Norma Goicochea, during the Forum of these organizations.