Paris, France.- The ALBA-TCP France Collective denounced and repudiated the decision of US President Joseph Biden to extend the Trading with the Enemy Act for another year, which supports the policy of aggression against Cuba.

The organization issued a statement rejecting the application of the law as support to impose on Cuba a blockade that has lasted longer than six decades, calling it unjustified and genocidal.

Biden’s decision demonstrates a highly hypocritical conduct and continues Donald Trump’s policies against Cuba, breaking his campaign promises, the organization said.

During the Trump administration (2017-2021), Washington intensified the blockade against Cuba by enacting 243 measures aimed at the economic suffocation and international isolation of an entire people.

This is an inhumane and archaic vision, stressed the Collective, which accused the United States government of following a path contrary to the opinion of the international community.

It also condemned the aggressiveness against a country like Cuba, recognized and admired for its solidarity with other peoples in matters of health, education, sports, culture and defense of the principles of ethics, sovereignty and independence.

According to the ALBA-TCP France Collective, extending the Trading with the Enemy Law against Cuba is an act of interference that must be reversed immediately.