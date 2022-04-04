Havana, Cuba.- The 23rd edition of the International Agrobusiness and Food Fair, FIAGROP 2022, opened on Monday in Havana to present business and investment opportunities, scientific potentialities and the trends in Cuba linked to the sector, particularly the food production.

In its usual venue at Rancho Boyeros fairground and after two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event also displays the transformations and recovery of agriculture in Cuba in an open space until Sunday, April 10.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Food Industry, the AZCUBA Business Group and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, the Fair promotes trade relations through exhibitions of products and services.

The event also includes workshops, keynote speeches, product presentations, a business forum, auction and exhibition of livestock species.

Seven firms from Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belarus and Jamaica are participating, in addition to 51 Cuban companies that not only present their projects and initiatives as part of the 63 measures approved to stimulate the domestic food production.

Angel Recio, director of Fairs and Events at the Enterprise of Agricultural Fairs, announced that among the FIAGROP 2022’s objectives are to show the projects underway in the recovery of large and small livestock species, and the increase of exportable items.

The event will also include a livestock fair with more than 1,000 species nationwide, exhibition and auctions of animals, which will be assessed by experienced judges who will award the most outstanding prototypes for their breed, as a way to stimulate the genetic improvement of those animals.