Havana, Cuba.- Authorities from Cuba’s Hemingway Club announced joining the tourism reopening scheduled for November 15 to boost recreational boating in the country.

A communiqué from that institution noted that they are implementing the established measures and healthcare safety protocols to attend to the boats and their crew members arriving after the aforementioned date.

Commodore Jose Miguel Diaz, president of the club, highlighted his Club’s support for the recovery of trips to Cuba, and to resume the seafaring activities that distinguish the country’s recreational industry.

Diaz recalled recent statements by Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia, who explained that as of November 7, the compulsory quarantine of yachtsmen and international travelers arriving in Cuba will be lifted, and that as of November 15, the PCR tests on the border will not be necessary either.

The authority added that all Cubans or foreigners entering the country must present a health passport or international anti-Covid 19 certificate of the vaccines certified by the corresponding regulatory agencies.

He noted that people without those documents are compelled to show a negative PCR test result made no less than 72 hours before traveling, and performed in a certified laboratory in their country of origin.

In addition, the epidemiological surveillance of international sanitary control will be maintained in all international marinas, and children under 12 years old, regardless of their nationality, will be exempted from showing a vaccination scheme or PCR test.

Diaz clarified that the Traveler’s Health Declaration (Health Affidavit) will be required for all those arriving to the country, and, in that sense, the use of facemasks inside the marinas will be mandatory, as well as in the whole country.

The International Health Control personnel will randomly make PCR tests in the marinas. He explained that any traveler or yachtsman showing signs of Covid-19 will be referred to a health care center and a PCR test will be performed.