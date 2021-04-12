Cubans sent hundreds of tweets to Biden requesting of the blockade

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban families on both sides of the Florida Straits are today the most affected by the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation, denouncing numerous Twitter voices.

On Sunday, hundreds of messages sent by Cubans inside and outside the country and people in solidarity reached U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, through that social media network. They urged the lifting of the economic blockade against the island.

Likewise, they asked the U.S. president to eliminate the decisions adopted by the administration of his predecessor Donald Trump that hinder the filial relations, including issues such as the suspension of the reunification program, remittances, and a good part of the airline flights.

The messages alluded to the separation imposed not only by the Covid-19 pandemic but also by the White House decisions to suspend visa services in Havana since November 2017, under the pretext of alleged acoustic attacks on embassy staff.

Likewise, by the subsequent closure (2018) of the Citizenship and Immigration Service office, all of which forces Cubans to move to third countries, making it almost impossible to process family reunification requests.