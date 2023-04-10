Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel mourned the death of worker Alexis Bernardo, who died on Friday, when a wall in the chimney of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, in the western province of Matanzas, collapsed. On his Twitter account, the head of State conveyed his condolences to the worker’s family and friends during […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel mourned the death of worker Alexis Bernardo, who died on Friday, when a wall in the chimney of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, in the western province of Matanzas, collapsed.

On his Twitter account, the head of State conveyed his condolences to the worker’s family and friends during these hard times.

He also sent a floral offering to the funeral of Alexis Bernardo, whose honor guard was headed by several representatives of the union movement in Matanzas.

The president recognized the work of “those warriors who continue to fight for the life of the worker trapped in the chimney of the thermoelectric power plant.”

The accident occurred on Friday while four workers were cleaning the lower part of the chimney, in the area known as the ashtray, where they extracted soot and carried out other cleaning tasks when the partition, a seven-meter-tall wall, collapsed.

So far, the preliminary balance is two people injured, one deceased, and one still missing.