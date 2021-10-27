Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated Cuban diplomat Josefina Vidal, appointed the day before as the new deputy foreign minister, to whom he wished success in her administration.

In his Twitter account, the president highlighted the role of Cuban women in the development of the country, for being ‘always in the front line, making Revolution’.

After her appointment, Vidal was also honored on the social network by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who sent a message of congratulations and congratulated her on her new duties.

A graduate in International Political Relations, the diplomat was at the time of her appointment ambassador of the Antillean nation to Canada.

As part of her work career, she led the first and second round of Cuba-United States talks, which contributed to the process of reestablishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, announced on December 17, 2014.

Among other functions, she served as first secretary in the Cuban Section of Interests in Washington, and at the head of the U.S. General Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her academic background also includes a PhD in International Relations from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.