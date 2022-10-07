Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, said that after the onslaught of hurricane Ian in the west of the country, solidarity among all people must prevail. The message published by the Cuban legislative highlighted the support of brigades of electrical workers from various provinces of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, said that after the onslaught of hurricane Ian in the west of the country, solidarity among all people must prevail.

The message published by the Cuban legislative highlighted the support of brigades of electrical workers from various provinces of the island, who arrive to the municipalities most affected by the meteorological event, which made landfall last September 27 by Pinar del Río.

‘In difficult times like these, we must put into practice José Marti’s conviction of working with everyone and for the good of all’, the head of the Parliament said.

He stressed that in these days of hard work for recovery, each person should feel the need to support, to recover their neighborhood and to eliminate the damage in the shortest possible time.

The provinces of Artemisa and Pinar del Río were the most affected by Ian, which with category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale left severe damage to homes, the electrical system, telecommunications and agriculture, especially tobacco plantations.