Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to Uzbekistan attending from Azerbaijan, Carlos Valdés, held an online meeting today with the director of the Department of America of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Kajramon Shakirov.

Valdés and Shakirov reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and reiterated the mutual interest in promoting ties between both countries in already identified areas such as health.

They also exchanged about events in Cuba and the Latin American and Caribbean region, the interaction between the representatives of both countries in International Organizations, and various topics on the international agenda.

The Cuban ambassador also reiterated the island’s gratitude for Uzbekistan’s support for the Resolution condemning the US blockade that the island presents each year to the UN General Assembly.