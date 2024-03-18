Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for the strengthening of popular control mechanisms to eradicate speculative prices, as part of the government’s effort to boost the economy.

According to a Cuban television report, during his participation in the annual meeting of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), the head of state called for the unity of all revolutionary forces to combat distortions in the national economy.

In this sense, the President emphasized the need to continue attending and providing due protection to vulnerable people, one of the essence of the measures that are gradually being implemented in the country.

Everything that is done well contributes to the consolidation of political and ideological work, and the performance of political and government leaders is essential in this regard, he stressed.

Díaz-Canel reiterated the urgency of reducing the nation’s fiscal deficit, which is achieved, he said, by increasing production with greater efficiency in the socialist state enterprise, as the main actor of the economy.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, the head of the MFP presented the results of this agency of the central administration of the Cuban State during the year 2023 and the projections for the present.

The MFP is one of the main agencies with the challenge of contributing to the reduction of the fiscal deficit, containing inflation and the increase in the prices of essential products that have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of Cubans.