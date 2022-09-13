Nairobi, Kenya.- A Cuban delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman arrived today to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto. According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, this visit will serve to reaffirm the good state of bilateral relations and ratify the will to continue strengthening ties of friendship and […]

Nairobi, Kenya.- A Cuban delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman arrived today to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, this visit will serve to reaffirm the good state of bilateral relations and ratify the will to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.

According to officials of the Kenyan presidency, more than a dozen governors have confirmed their presence at the inauguration ceremony tomorrow, Tuesday, as well as representatives of organizations such as the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the European Union.

On the 5th of this month, Kenya’s Supreme Court confirmed that the outgoing Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto, won the presidential elections held on August 9, with 50.5 percent of the votes cast.