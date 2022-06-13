Cuba: three patients still hospitalized after accident at Saratoga hotel

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is keeping three patients hospitalized after suffering injuries caused by the accidental explosion that occurred last May 6 at the renowned Saratoga hotel in the capital.

Of the 99 people affected by the incident, 46 lost their lives, while 50 have already been discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) in its latest report said.

Among those admitted to three health centers in Havana are a minor reported in care and two adults: a man and a woman, one serious and the other in care, respectively, the source said.

The total number of dead was 46, of which 25 were male and 21 female, four children, a pregnant woman and a Spanish citizen.

Saratoga suffered a partial collapse a little over a month ago at around 11:00 local time, caused by an explosion when a tanker truck was serving liquefied gas to the facility.

The shock wave also damaged nearby facilities such as the Martí Theater, an elementary school and residential buildings, whose occupants are being housed in centers provided by the government until their homes are restored.

The educational institution was recovered in a few days and specialized construction brigades are working on the other buildings, of greater complexity, among them the hotel itself, whose damages, according to experts, do not compromise its stability so far.