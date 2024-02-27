Havana, Cuba.- The first vice minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, reiterated this Monday in the High Level Segment of the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council, in Geneva, the island’s commitment with peace, multilateralism and the full realization of human rights for all.

Peñalver specified that Cuba defends respectful and constructive dialogue and cooperation as effective ways for the promotion and protection of human rights, without politicization, double standards, conditions or pressures.

He insisted that respect for the principles of universality, indivisibility, objectivity and non-selectivity is fundamental in the treatment of this priority issue, as well as a fair, democratic and equitable international order.

Likewise, he explained that no country is exempt from challenges in terms of human rights, nor does it have the authority to proclaim itself a paradigm of these rights or single out other models, cultures and economic-social systems.

The Cuban diplomat recalled that for more than 60 years, the Antillean country has suffered an economic, commercial and financial blockade designed to suffocate it, subvert its internal order, create a situation of ungovernability, and destroy the nation’s constitutional system. He emphasized that such blockade is a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of the Cuban people.

With his message, he reiterated support and solidarity towards the Palestinian people, who suffer serious violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law in their illegally occupied territories.

He stressed that Israeli genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestine must stop immediately.