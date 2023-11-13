Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is preparing the 4th Conference on Nation and Emigration, to be held on November 18 and 19 in Havana with the participation of some 440 nationals residing abroad.

On this occasion, a significant number of people who have not been in the previous dialogues will attend, as well as a large number of Cubans who have residence in the country and abroad as a result of the modification of the Constitution, which now recognizes effective citizenship.

This is a treatment that a State assumes with individuals who have more than one citizenship, and implies the non-deprivation of this by acquiring another or others.

According to the call, those attending this event will discuss Cuba’s ties with its nationals abroad and the perspectives of that relationship.

Migration issues and others related to culture and identity, economic development and investments will also be addressed with the participation of Cubans in the socioeconomic processes that take place in the country.

Cuba advocates the strengthening of ties with its nationals residing abroad and promotes policies that stimulate greater participation of these in the processes of cultural and socio-economic development that take place on the island.

Since July 1, 2023, measures such as the reduction of the consular fee associated with the passport application, the elimination of the extension of that document and the extension of the validity of ordinary Cuban passports from six to 10 years came into force.

This 4th Conference coincides with the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first of these dialogues, which occurred in 1978, and the holding of the second cultural festival Cuba va Conmigo, with the participation of dozens of Cuban artists and intellectuals residing abroad.