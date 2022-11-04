Havana city, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry on Thursday sent congratulations to the peoples and governments of Panama and the Commonwealth of Dominica on their respective national holidays today. On its official Twitter account, the Foreign Ministry ratified Cuba’s will “to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation” with Panama. Likewise, after greeting […]

