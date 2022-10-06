Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is currently making progress in the recovery of the territories affected by Hurricane Ian, which caused severe damage to housing, agriculture, and power services in the country. According to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, “there is still much to be done so that life can return to normal in Pinar del Rio and […]

According to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, “there is still much to be done so that life can return to normal in Pinar del Rio and part of Artemisa provinces, but recovery is unstoppable, and everything will have to be better.”

At a meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation in the western territories affected by the hurricane, the head of State said that the focus of all actions must be taking care of people, families, and communities, the Cuban Presidency reported on its website.

He also stressed the importance of direct contact between local officials and leaders with the population and urged to speed up the distribution of resources for the affected people.

Diaz-Canel stressed the need to maintain and increase the sales of processed food.

Category Three Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio province from the south on September 27, causing severe damage in several municipalities, as well as neighboring Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque provinces, and Isla de la Juventud special municipality.