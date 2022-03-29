Havana, Cuba.- The International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescents and Youth is taking place at the Conference Center in Havana from this Tuesday to March 31, in the face-to-face and virtual modalities.

Around 2,000 academics, students and professionals from European and Latin American countries are participating in the event, which has 16 discussion sections on theoretical and methodological issues inherent to these age groups.

“Childhood, adolescents and youth post-Covid-19: activism, equity and social justice” is the motto that will guide discussions at the forum, Keyla Rosa Estevez, director of the Center for Youth Studies in the island, recently explained.

According to her, the event’s agenda also includes 40 pre-congress courses given by specialists from different nations from February 28 to March 25.

In the context of the Congress, this year’s world report on teenage pregnancy will be presented jointly with the United Nations Population Fund.

During the opening of the Congress, the lecture “Current Youth. Post-pandemic Results Vs Neoliberal Policies,” will be given by Aylin Alvarez, First Secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League, as well as panels dedicated to the Family Code, education and culture.

In addition, the opening of the photographic exhibition “Cuban Youth: 60 years in Revolution” will take place.

Once the event is over, the organizers will bring that knowledge closer to universities, research centers and publications so that this knowledge becomes a bibliography, Estevez told reporters.