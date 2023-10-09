Havana, Cuba.- Cuba highlighted in Mexico the inability of imperialism to break and defeat the force of truth, at the International Seminar the Parties and a New Society.

The vice chief of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Ludmila Alamo recounted the birth, development, strengthening and now resurrection, of the Monroe Doctrine in 1823, which turns 200 years old.

“Since then, America for the Americans (Americans) was the philosophy for plundering and domination that doctrine assembled with that of the ripe fruit in the case of Cuba, that is to say that when it was detached from European colonialism it would fall into their hands by itself,” she said.

She recalled that the ideas of Simón Bolívar and José Martí, who warned in their times of the danger of the hegemonic expansion of the United States in the American lands, were raised against those ideas.

He added that both thinkers saw as no one else in the entrails of the monster the great danger to the independence and territorial integrity of the continent, of which Mexico was one of the most damaged victims when more than half of its territory was taken from it in the invasion war of 1846-1848, without which it would not have the power it now holds.

Alamo described how the independence of Panama succumbed under the Monroe doctrine, where they maintained control for years of the canal and its zone, and other nations attacked under the same motto, such as the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Haiti, with the occupation of their marines.

He denounced the Platt Amendment that perpetuates the illegal, arbitrary and contrary to the will of the Cuban people, occupation of the territory occupied by the Guantanamo naval base and demanded its return.

Addressing the national current affairs with the serious economic crisis that Cuba is going through, she denounced that Washington is consciously aggravating it by intensifying the economic, commercial and financial blockade, even in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they have demonstrated their inability to break the force of truth.

“Cuba continues its revolutionary work with social justice and the construction of its socialist system without abandoning its principles of solidarity and internationalism”, said the vice chief of the Ideological Department of the PCC.