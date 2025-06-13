Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 10th Latin American and Caribbean Conference of Social Sciences, which is celebrating the Forum «Cuba in the Context of Contemporary Counter-Hegemonic Struggles», will devote part of its program to discussing the largest island in the Caribbean.

The event will take place at the Faculty of Agriculture at the National University, and will feature a panel of experts from various academic institutions on the island, including the Center for Demographic Research, the Institute of Philosophy, the Center for Hemispheric Studies on the United States, and the Economic Research Center.

The organizers of the conference emphasize the importance of discussing Cuba in the current global context, particularly in light of the challenges facing Latin America and the Caribbean, which are exacerbated by the aggressive actions of the Trump administration to consolidate its influence in the region.

The Antillean nation has been a target for the American empire since the nineteenth century and has been subjected to a long-lasting economic, commercial, and financial blockade.

Consequently, Cuban social sciences must examine the current debate on the island regarding the delicate balance between the need to survive and the pursuit of equity and social justice.

Similarly, they should explore the domestic initiatives in the realm of public policy, as well as the country’s efforts to enhance its position in the context of a multipolar world.

To this end, the Forum suggests, based on the analysis of the Caribbean nation’s experience, an open debate as a platform for contemplation and learning, beneficial for the entire region in its current struggles against domination.

The 10th Latin American and Caribbean Conference of Social Sciences, the most significant academic gathering of its kind globally, began on Monday in Havana, bringing together approximately four thousand participants